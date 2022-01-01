Cheeseburgers in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
american cheese, lto, brioche bun
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Grass-Fed Cheeseburger 2.0
|$14.00
New Zealand Beef, Organic Cheese, Pub Sauce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Romaine/Cabbage Mix, House Bun
The South Side
2207 W 11th St, Cleveland
|CHEESEBURGER
|$13.13
PREMIUM BLACK ANGUS RESERVE, fresh ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted bun