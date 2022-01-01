Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cheesecake

Twisted Taino Restaurant image

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Guava NY Style Cheesecake$5.49
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Turtle Cheesecake$6.00
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) image

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.00
Cheesecake$8.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$3.99
More about Best Gyros
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$9.00
Raw cashew based cheesecake, butter almond crust, flavors subject to change
More about The Vegan Club
Consumer pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$3.45
More about Pita Potle
Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Slice - White Chocolate Cranberry$4.50
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$3.99
Cheesecake$5.49
More about BEST GYROS
Banner pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Haunted House Restaurant image

 

The Haunted House Restaurant

13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hennessy Peach Cobbler Cheesecake (21+)$12.99
Frosted Animal Cookie Cheesecake$9.99
More about The Haunted House Restaurant
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc ganache cheesecake$4.99
Cheesecake$4.49
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant image

 

Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flavored Cheesecake$8.75
Plain Cheesecake$7.75
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Keto Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Chocolate Nib Crunches | Raspberry Sauce | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust
More about TownHall
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Style Cheesecake$7.99
More about Brown Derby
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Select Cheesecake$13.00
More about Lago East Bank
Upper Crust- Shaker image

PIZZA

Upper Crust- Shaker

16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Hts

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Original Cheesecake$5.00
Chocolate Cheesecake$5.00
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$5.00
More about Upper Crust- Shaker
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecakes$6.00
More about 5 Points Grille
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Strawberry Cheesecake Porter image

 

Platform Beer Co

3135 SACKETT Ave, CLEVELAND

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Porter 6 pk$10.99
This rich and creamy porter uses Bones Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee to impart notes of ripe strawberry cheesecake, freshly roasted coffee, and graham cracker crust.
More about Platform Beer Co
Main pic

 

NEW - House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$8.00
More about NEW - House of Creole
The Tavern of Mayfield image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$5.00
More about The Tavern of Mayfield
Das Schnitzel Haus image

 

Das Schnitzel Haus

5728 PEARL RD, PARMA

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Das Schnitzel Haus

