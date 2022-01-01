Cheesecake in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cheesecake
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|Guava NY Style Cheesecake
|$5.49
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights)
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Cheesecake
|$3.99
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
Raw cashew based cheesecake, butter almond crust, flavors subject to change
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Cheesecake Slice - White Chocolate Cranberry
|$4.50
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Cheesecake
|$3.99
|Cheesecake
|$5.49
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
The Haunted House Restaurant
13463 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights
|Hennessy Peach Cobbler Cheesecake (21+)
|$12.99
|Frosted Animal Cookie Cheesecake
|$9.99
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Choc ganache cheesecake
|$4.99
|Cheesecake
|$4.49
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Flavored Cheesecake
|$8.75
|Plain Cheesecake
|$7.75
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Keto Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Chocolate Nib Crunches | Raspberry Sauce | Cheesecake Base | Crispy Crumble Crust
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lago East Bank
1091 W 10th St, Cleveland
|Chef's Select Cheesecake
|$13.00
PIZZA
Upper Crust- Shaker
16600 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Hts
|Original Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
|$5.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Cheesecakes
|$6.00
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Platform Beer Co
3135 SACKETT Ave, CLEVELAND
|Strawberry Cheesecake Porter 6 pk
|$10.99
This rich and creamy porter uses Bones Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee to impart notes of ripe strawberry cheesecake, freshly roasted coffee, and graham cracker crust.
The Tavern of Mayfield
6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts
|Cheesecake
|$5.00