Chef salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chef salad

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$16.04
Mixed greens with turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.00
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$9.00
Assorted greens topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, egg, red onion, mozzarella, croutons, ham, pepperoni, and bacon. Choice of dressing.
