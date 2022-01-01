Chef salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Chef Salad
|$16.04
Mixed greens with turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and hard-boiled egg.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, roasted turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with cheddar, provolone + mozzarella cheeses.
FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Assorted greens topped with ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.