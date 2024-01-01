Chicken cobb salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
Edda Coffee Roasters
2011 W 25th Street, Cleveland
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$14.00
Classic cobb with blue cheese, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomatoes and cucumber, served on local greens with house-made ranch dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.50
Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken Strips, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Avocage, Hard Boiled Egg with a side of Ranch.