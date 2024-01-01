Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cobb salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

Edda Coffee Roasters

2011 W 25th Street, Cleveland

CHICKEN COBB SALAD$14.00
Classic cobb with blue cheese, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, red onion, tomatoes and cucumber, served on local greens with house-made ranch dressing
More about Edda Coffee Roasters
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$17.50
Mixed Greens, Buffalo Chicken Strips, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Avocage, Hard Boiled Egg with a side of Ranch.
More about Prosperity Social Club
EDWINS Too

13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland

6/13 Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$44.00
More about EDWINS Too

