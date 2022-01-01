Chicken marsala in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Chicken Marsala Dinner
|$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms in our housemade marsala wine sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Chicken Marsala Dinner
|$20.50
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Smothered in a butter, garlic, marsala wine, & mushroom sauce.