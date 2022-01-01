Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken marsala

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala Dinner$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with sauteed mushrooms in our housemade marsala wine sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus & zucchini
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Marsala Dinner$20.50
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Smothered in a butter, garlic, marsala wine, & mushroom sauce.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Sautéed in butter & marsala wine w. fresh mushroom
More about Geraci's Restaurant

