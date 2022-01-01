Chicken noodles in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken noodles
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$7.00
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
NOODLES
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
|Chicken Emerald Noodles
|$14.95
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Chicken Noodle
|$5.25
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Spicy Chicken Noodle Broth
|$8.80
Organic Chicken | Scallion | Miracle Noodles | Kale Blend | Rebol Hot Sauce | Jalapeno | Organic Chicken Bone Broth
