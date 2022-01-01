Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken noodles

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$7.00
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
NOODLES

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.7 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Emerald Noodles$14.95
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle$5.25
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Noodle Broth$8.80
Organic Chicken | Scallion | Miracle Noodles | Kale Blend | Rebol Hot Sauce | Jalapeno | Organic Chicken Bone Broth
Spicy Chicken Noodle Broth$8.00
Organic Chicken | Scallion | Miracle Noodles | Kale Blend | Rebol Hot Sauce | Jalapeno | Organic Chicken Bone Broth
More about TownHall

