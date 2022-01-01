Chicken parmesan in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club
2035 East 4th Street, Cleveland
|Stone Oven Roasted Jumbo Chicken Wings GARLIC PARMESAN
|$17.00
one dozen baked & flash fried
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Baked w. mozzarella & Geraci’s sauce
Chimi
1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|chicken parmigiana night
|$59.00
INSALATA CAESAR
focaccia croutons, parmesan reggiano
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA
local chicken, roasted red pepper ragout, fontina, mozzarella
PASTA ALLA VODKA
scorpatiatta's penne pasta, tomato-cream sauce, fresh basil
TIRAMISU
mascarpone, lady fingers, rising star coffee, cocoa
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.