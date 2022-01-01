Chicken parmesan in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club image

 

Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club

2035 East 4th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stone Oven Roasted Jumbo Chicken Wings GARLIC PARMESAN$17.00
one dozen baked & flash fried
More about Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club
3837df8b-4341-43e3-a0aa-fc6c84dd14ba image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Baked w. mozzarella & Geraci’s sauce
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Chimi image

 

Chimi

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken parmigiana night$59.00
INSALATA CAESAR
focaccia croutons, parmesan reggiano
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA
local chicken, roasted red pepper ragout, fontina, mozzarella
PASTA ALLA VODKA
scorpatiatta's penne pasta, tomato-cream sauce, fresh basil
TIRAMISU
mascarpone, lady fingers, rising star coffee, cocoa
More about Chimi
Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, provolone + mozzarella cheeses, linguini or penne, side salad, garlic twists.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Paninis

Chicken Rolls

Curry Chicken

Turkey Wraps

Fritters

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston