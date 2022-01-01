Chicken pesto pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken pesto pizza
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|SM Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 9”
|$15.50
House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese
|LG Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 12”
|$22.25
House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese