Chicken piccata in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$17.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata Dinner$18.00
Chargrilled chicken sautéed in a white wine sauce with capers served with a side of asparagus, zucchini and red peppers
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PICCATA$20.99
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$23.00
Sautéed in garlic, butter & white wine w. artichoke heart, caper & lemon
More about Geraci's Restaurant

