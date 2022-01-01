Chicken piccata in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken piccata
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Chicken Piccata
|$17.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Chicken Piccata Dinner
|$18.00
Chargrilled chicken sautéed in a white wine sauce with capers served with a side of asparagus, zucchini and red peppers
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|CHICKEN PICCATA
|$20.99