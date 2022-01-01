Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza$4.75
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN KABOB (Tawook) PITA$9.95
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA$9.75
White meat chicken marinated in shawarma seasonings
CHICKEN BREAST PITA$10.95
More about Pita Potle
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza$4.75
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Pita Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza$4.75
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza$4.75
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Noodle Soup

Chocolate Mousse

California Rolls

Potstickers

Steak Salad

Bruschetta

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Souffle

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston