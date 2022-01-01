Chicken pitas in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza
|$4.75
More about Pita Potle
Pita Potle
21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland
|CHICKEN KABOB (Tawook) PITA
|$9.95
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA
|$9.75
White meat chicken marinated in shawarma seasonings
|CHICKEN BREAST PITA
|$10.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza
|$4.75
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Mediterranean Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Chicken & Cheese Pita Pitza
|$4.75