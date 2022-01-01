Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.99
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza$28.99
More about Dante's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza 9”$15.75
BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone & gouda cheese
LG ASIAGO CHICKEN & BROCCOLI PIZZA$22.00
Asiago Sauce topped with grilled chicken, broccoli, provolone & asiago cheese
SM Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 9”$15.50
House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Alfredo Chicken Pizza
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lg Pesto Chicken Pizza$25.00
Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella
Sm Pesto Chicken Pizza$16.00
Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella
More about Geraci's Restaurant
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon Red Onion and Provolone Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese. Side of Ranch
BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
GOLD BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon & Provolone Cheese
More about P Jays Pizza

