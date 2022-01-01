Chicken pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$23.99
|LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.99
|1/2 Sheet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$28.99
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|SM BBQ Chicken Pizza 9”
|$15.75
BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone & gouda cheese
|LG ASIAGO CHICKEN & BROCCOLI PIZZA
|$22.00
Asiago Sauce topped with grilled chicken, broccoli, provolone & asiago cheese
|SM Pesto, Chicken & Tomato Pizza 9”
|$15.50
House made Pesto sauce (blended with roasted walnuts) topped with grilled chicken, plum tomatoes & provolone cheese
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Alfredo Chicken Pizza
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Lg Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$25.00
Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella
|Sm Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Chicken, roasted red pepper, artichoke heart, pesto, mozzarella
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
Zig Zag or thin crust, spicy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, provolone + mozzarella + cheddar cheeses.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
P Jays Pizza
5859 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Chicken Breast, Bacon Red Onion and Provolone Cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese. Side of Ranch
|BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza
GOLD BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon & Provolone Cheese