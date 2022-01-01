Chicken rolls in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Roll$6.95
More about Pita Potle
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Subcity image

 

Subcity

2142 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken City Rolls$5.99
More about Subcity
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Chicken Rolls$9.95
Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce
More about 5 Points Grille
Chicken Curry Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

