Chicken rolls in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Chicken Dijon Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Dijon Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$6.99
grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing, parsley
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Cajun Chicken Rolls
|$9.95
Two egg rolls (served in halves) packed with chicken, veggies, special house seasons and sweet chili dipping sauce
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Chicken Dijon Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Dijon Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing