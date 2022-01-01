Chicken salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$8.95
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Large Chicken Salad
|$14.00
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
|Small Chicken Salad
|$11.00
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|CHICKEN CURRY SALAD
|$9.00
Chicken curry salad made with golden raisins, celery, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
|JAINA CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
Mixed greens salad with roasted chicken, cucumber, roasted red pepper, feta, cous cous, and tabouli. Served with a slice of artisan bread, home-made croutons and dressing
Lunch by Caterology
1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Chicken with Sweet BBQ Sauce, Romaine, Fresh Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Bacon, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Blend, Hard Cooked Eggs and Fried Onion. Served with House Made Ranch Dressing
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Char Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$8.95
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.