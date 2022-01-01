Chicken salad in Cleveland

Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Salad$8.95
More about Sittoo's
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Salad$8.95
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Pizzazz on the Circle image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Salad$14.00
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
Small Chicken Salad$11.00
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$9.00
Chicken curry salad made with golden raisins, celery, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
JAINA CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
Mixed greens salad with roasted chicken, cucumber, roasted red pepper, feta, cous cous, and tabouli. Served with a slice of artisan bread, home-made croutons and dressing
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Chicken Caesar Salad image

 

Lunch by Caterology

1413 East 9th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Marinated Chicken, Caesar Lettuce Mix (Romaine, Kale, Shaved Brussels Sprouts), Tomato, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan. Served with Caesar Dressing. Substitute: Smoked Salmon Chunks +$3
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.49
Chicken with Sweet BBQ Sauce, Romaine, Fresh Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Bacon, Tomato, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Blend, Hard Cooked Eggs and Fried Onion. Served with House Made Ranch Dressing
More about Lunch by Caterology
Greek Chicken Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Char Chicken Salad$11.29
Iceberg lettuce topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, black olives, & a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
The Grocery OHC image

 

The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about The Grocery OHC
Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Sittoo's Parma image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Salad$8.95
More about Sittoo's Parma
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

