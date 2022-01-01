Chicken sandwiches in Cleveland

Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
6e8955a4-da10-4236-bcd6-8bd8c94048ea image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese spread, lettuce, brioche bun
More about The Corner Alley
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.00
panko breaded chicken breast, pickles, slaw, blue cheese aioli, fries
More about Collision Bend Brewery
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
Grayton Road Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Pita Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Southern Chicken Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES

TownHall

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Southern Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine/Cabbage Mix | House Bun
More about TownHall
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Heart of Gold
The Grocery OHC image

 

The Grocery OHC

2600 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about The Grocery OHC
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, House BBQ on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.
More about Prosperity Social Club
Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Landmark Smokehouse

11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, brioche bun; add bacon ($2), cheese ($1), or avocado spread ($2)
More about Landmark Smokehouse
The South Side image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.75
More about The South Side
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Southern Tier Cleveland

811 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Dill Pickle Relish on a Potato Bun
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: No
Gluten Free: No
More about Southern Tier Cleveland
Sittoo's Parma image

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
More about Sittoo's Parma
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
More about Nano Brew CLE
The Chocolate Bar image

 

The Chocolate Bar

347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about The Chocolate Bar
EDWINS Too image

 

EDWINS Too

13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 for $20 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich$20.00
2 for $10 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about EDWINS Too
Sauce The City LLC image

 

Sauce The City LLC

1400 west 25th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dete Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about Sauce The City LLC
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or hand breaded fried chicken breast / midwest greens / grapefruit walleye & garlic sauce / blue cheese crumble / tomato / red onion / avocado ranch / potato bun
More about NHB - Ohio City

