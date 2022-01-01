Chicken sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese spread, lettuce, brioche bun
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collision Bend Brewery
1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
panko breaded chicken breast, pickles, slaw, blue cheese aioli, fries
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our signature pretzel chicken on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, pepper relish and Burning River Pale Ale dijonaise sauce. Served with a side of fries.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Mediterranean Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread, served with Tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
SMOOTHIES
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Southern Style Chicken Breast | House Mayo | Tomato | Pickle | Onion | Romaine/Cabbage Mix | House Bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Sauteed Onions, House BBQ on a Brioche Bun with a side of Fries.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Landmark Smokehouse
11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, brioche bun; add bacon ($2), cheese ($1), or avocado spread ($2)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The South Side
2207 W 11th St, Cleveland
|TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.75
Southern Tier Cleveland
811 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Dill Pickle Relish on a Potato Bun
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: No
Gluten Free: No
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, turnips, onions, pickles, and tahini lemon dressing.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
The Chocolate Bar
347 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
EDWINS Too
13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|4 for $20 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
|2 for $10 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00