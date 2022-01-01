Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken satay

Bangkok Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.7 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satays$7.95
Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Lotus Thai House image

NOODLES

Lotus Thai House

5869 Broadview Rd, Parma

Avg 4.4 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay$10.00
More about Lotus Thai House

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Milkshakes

Chai Lattes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Sashimi

Italian Sandwiches

Flan

Turkey Burgers

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (33 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston