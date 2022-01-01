Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken soup

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Chicken Rice Soup$8.00
chicken breast, miso, brown & white rice, carrots, edamame & sweet corn, topped with scallions & kizami-nori
More about SASA Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$7.00
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
CHICKEN FIESTA SOUP$7.00
House made with black beans, corn, tomatoes and chicken
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Bangkok Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.7 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Thai Rice Soup$4.95
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
More about Fat Head's Brewery
Primo - Cleveland image

 

Primo - Cleveland

2123 E. SECOND ST, CLEVELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
EGUSSI SOUP CHICKEN$24.00
More about Primo - Cleveland

