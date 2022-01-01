Chicken soup in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken soup
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Miso Chicken Rice Soup
|$8.00
chicken breast, miso, brown & white rice, carrots, edamame & sweet corn, topped with scallions & kizami-nori
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$7.00
Housemade with celery, carrots, chicken, noodles & seasonings
|CHICKEN FIESTA SOUP
|$7.00
House made with black beans, corn, tomatoes and chicken
NOODLES
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
|Chicken Thai Rice Soup
|$4.95
Fat Head's Brewery
17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00