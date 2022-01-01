Chicken tenders in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|chicken Tenders 5
|$9.99
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$7.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|House Fried Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
fried chicken, honey mustard
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
GRILL
Barley House
1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Choice of Sauce. Served with Tater Tots.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|*Chicken Fingers (4)
|$5.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi and Dry
2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.50
boneless chicken tenders, breaded and deep fried, served with choice of sauce (pro-tip: add a side to make it a meal) *DISCLAIMER due to a nationwide chicken shortage our products may vary
PIZZA
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective
5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland
|Gluten-Free Panko Chicken Tenders
|$8.75
Super crispy, gluten-free, panko-crusted Ohio Amish chicken tenders (3 pieces).
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
Fat Head's Brewery
17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$10.00
Served with Honey Mustard.