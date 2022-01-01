Chicken tenders in Cleveland

chicken Tenders 5 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
chicken Tenders 5$9.99
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries$7.00
House Fried Chicken Tenders image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Fried Chicken Tenders$11.00
fried chicken, honey mustard
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
7e546188-01cd-4f63-99e2-6f0c9b1c61b5 image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Choice of Sauce. Served with Tater Tots.
Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Fingers (4)$5.00
Consumer pic

 

Pita Potle

21700 Miles Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Dinner$6.95
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!
Hi and Dry image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi and Dry

2221 Professor Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.50
boneless chicken tenders, breaded and deep fried, served with choice of sauce (pro-tip: add a side to make it a meal) *DISCLAIMER due to a nationwide chicken shortage our products may vary
Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Arova image

FALAFEL

Arova

14483 Cedar Rd, South Euclid

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$6.49
Inferno Flats image

PIZZA

Inferno Flats

1059 Old River Road, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender$8.00
Gluten-Free Panko Chicken Tenders image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

KEEP THE CHANGE kitchen collective

5601 Tillman Ave, Cleveland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Free Panko Chicken Tenders$8.75
Super crispy, gluten-free, panko-crusted Ohio Amish chicken tenders (3 pieces).
gluten-free | dairy-free | nut-free
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
Served with Honey Mustard.
Chicken Tenders & Fries image

 

NHB - Ohio City

2814 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$14.00
5 house brined and hand breaded chicken tenders / plain or tossed in wing sauce / house fries / choice of dressing for dipping
