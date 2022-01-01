Chicken wraps in Cleveland

Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
More about Two Bucks
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Crispy Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL

Barley House

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (2312 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded Chicken Tender/ Celery/ Pico de Gallo/ Mixed Cheese/ Romaine/ Buffalo Sauce.
More about Barley House
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbors Bar and Grill

15024 Puritas Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with fresh tomato, onions, lettuce, shredder cheddar and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla.
More about Neighbors Bar and Grill
Chicken Shawarma Wrap image

PIZZA

Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill

22250 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park

Avg 4.3 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.00
More about Omar's Pizza & Mediterranean Grill
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

7880 Broadview Road, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
More about Two Bucks
Savour Coffee & Creations image

 

Savour Coffee & Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tuscan Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, spinach, mozzerella, sundried tomato aioli
More about Savour Coffee & Creations
Teamz Restaurant & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
More about Teamz Restaurant & Bar

