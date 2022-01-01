Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken$9.99
More about Dante's Pizza
Saucy Brew Works image

 

Saucy Brew Works

2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken
iceberg, roasted chicken, smoked gouda,
grape tomato, chipotle ranch
More about Saucy Brew Works
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$11.50
Sliced grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and peppers, pepper jack cheese, white rice and Chipotle mayo. Choose White Flour, Wheat or Sun Dried Tomato tortilla.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$14.00
Smoked chicken grilled w/ onions & green peppers, jack cheese, chipotle mayo.
More about Fat Head's Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Stromboli

Falafel Sandwiches

Ravioli

Lobsters

Chicken Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Turkey Salad

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston