Churrasco in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve churrasco
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
El Rinconcito Chapin
3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland
|Churrasco
|$16.00
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland
|Churrasco de Picanha (GF)
|$44.00
The traditional Brazilian steak house cut -- tri-tip sirloin. Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish
|Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha
|$52.00
Entree - Similar presentation to what you would experience in a Brazilian steakhouse. Skewers of expertly marinated and grilled meat, served with Brazilian rice, beans, tomato vinaigrette and farofa (Note: Takeout orders will not be on a skewer for packaging purposes)
|Churrasco Misto (DF)
|$38.00
Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish