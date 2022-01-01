Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve churrasco

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Churrasco$16.00
More about El Rinconcito Chapin
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco de Picanha  (GF)$44.00
The traditional Brazilian steak house cut -- tri-tip sirloin.  Seasoned with sea salt and grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pinto beans, farofa & tomato relish
Churrasco Gaucho - Garlic Picanha$52.00
Entree - Similar presentation to what you would experience in a Brazilian steakhouse. Skewers of expertly marinated and grilled meat, served with Brazilian rice, beans, tomato vinaigrette and farofa (Note: Takeout orders will not be on a skewer for packaging purposes)
Churrasco Misto (DF)$38.00
Mixed grill with top sirloin, chicken and sausage served with rice, farofa & tomato relish
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
Paradise Ranch

7503 Granger Road, Valley view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Churrasco$25.30
Skirt steak marinated with chimichurri salsa. Served with cilantro rice, tostones, and pico de gallo.
More about Paradise Ranch

