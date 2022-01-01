Clam chowder in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve clam chowder
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
2187 W. 14th, Cleveland
|Clam Chowder
|$3.00
Cup of homemade clam cowder
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
|$7.00
House made clam chowder
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$6.95