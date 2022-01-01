Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

2187 W. 14th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$3.00
Cup of homemade clam cowder
More about Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$7.00
House made clam chowder
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Clam Chowder$6.95
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
The Tavern of Mayfield image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about The Tavern of Mayfield

