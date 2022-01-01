Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve clams

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Noodle Soup - Asari Clams$19.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with asari clams
More about SASA Restaurant
Guarino’s Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine & Clam Sauce (Red or White Sauce)$16.00
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
Item pic

 

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

2187 W. 14th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$3.00
Cup of homemade clam cowder
More about Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Clam Sauce$17.00
White clam sauce served over our house linguini
Red Clam Sauce with Linguini$17.00
Clam sauce mixed with marinara served over our house linguini
1/2 White Clam Sauce$9.00
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguine With Red Clam Sauce$17.99
Linguine pasta with clams tossed in a red sauce.
Steamed Clams Sauteed Wine$10.99
Clams sauteed in wine, butter, and garlic.
Bowl of Clam Chowder$6.95
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Geraci's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Geraci's Restaurant

2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights

Avg 3.7 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Linguine Clams Dinner$19.00
Chopped clams w. garlic & oil or marinara
More about Geraci's Restaurant
The Tavern of Mayfield image

 

The Tavern of Mayfield

6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$8.00
More about The Tavern of Mayfield
Abo's Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Abo's Grill

5288 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.5 (982 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Linguine$18.00
More about Abo's Grill

