Clams in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve clams
More about SASA Restaurant
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Udon Noodle Soup - Asari Clams
|$19.00
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with asari clams
More about Guarino’s Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Guarino’s Restaurant
12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Linguine & Clam Sauce (Red or White Sauce)
|$16.00
More about Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
2187 W. 14th, Cleveland
|Clam Chowder
|$3.00
Cup of homemade clam cowder
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|White Clam Sauce
|$17.00
White clam sauce served over our house linguini
|Red Clam Sauce with Linguini
|$17.00
Clam sauce mixed with marinara served over our house linguini
|1/2 White Clam Sauce
|$9.00
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Linguine With Red Clam Sauce
|$17.99
Linguine pasta with clams tossed in a red sauce.
|Steamed Clams Sauteed Wine
|$10.99
Clams sauteed in wine, butter, and garlic.
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$6.95
More about Geraci's Restaurant
PIZZA
Geraci's Restaurant
2266 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights
|Linguine Clams Dinner
|$19.00
Chopped clams w. garlic & oil or marinara
More about The Tavern of Mayfield
The Tavern of Mayfield
6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00