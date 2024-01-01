Club salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve club salad
More about Harry Buffalo E 4th Street
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo E 4th Street
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Chicken Club Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken – Diced Bacon – Avocado – Lettuce – Tomato – Onion – Cheddar
More about P Jays Pizza - Parma
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
P Jays Pizza - Parma
5859 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Chicken Club Salad
|$0.00
Lettuce, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion. Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken