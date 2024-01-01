Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve club salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo E 4th Street

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken – Diced Bacon – Avocado – Lettuce – Tomato – Onion – Cheddar
More about Harry Buffalo E 4th Street
P Jays Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

P Jays Pizza - Parma

5859 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Club Salad$0.00
Lettuce, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, Ham, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion. Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken
More about P Jays Pizza - Parma
Consumer pic

 

Characters Sports Bar & Grill - 6007 Brookpark Rd

6007 Brookpark Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Salad$16.99
More about Characters Sports Bar & Grill - 6007 Brookpark Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Hibiscus Tea

Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

Grilled Steaks

Mushroom Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (504 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1878 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston