Cobb salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Tavern of Mayfield
6088 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield hts
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Fresh iceberg/romaine blend, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, tomato, avocado, local blue cheese, served with homemade jalapeno ranch dressing.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, Romaine lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.