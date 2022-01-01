Cobbler in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cobbler

Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

3400 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Cobbler$4.95
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

16906 Harvard Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Cobbler$4.95
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
D & P's Kitchen image

 

D & P's Kitchen

421 East 200th Street, Euclid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach Cobbler$6.00
More about D & P's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Margherita Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Omelettes

Filet Mignon

Fritters

French Toast

Burritos

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston