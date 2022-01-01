Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve collard greens

Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

3400 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$4.95
More about Angie's Soul Cafe
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Collard Greens$5.00
Cooked fresh in house with Bacon.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Zanzibar image

 

Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens$5.50
Collard Greens and Artichoke Dip$8.95
More about Zanzibar
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image

 

Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$9.00
Sautéed in Garlic & Olive Oil
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil
f3d55c72-d422-4561-8cc4-d79760a2a3c8 image

 

Zanzibar Express (Z Express)

1400 E. 105th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$5.00
More about Zanzibar Express (Z Express)
Fat Head's Brewery image

 

Fat Head's Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Drive, Middleburg Hts

No reviews yet
Takeout
COLLARD GREENS$4.00
More about Fat Head's Brewery

