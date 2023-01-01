Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve cookie dough

The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cookie Dough$2.00
More about The Vegan Club
Item pic

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take & Bake Sugar Cookie Dough Quart$15.00
Make your own masterpiece with Luna's sugar cookie dough. We will give you instructions on how to bake them as well.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

TownHall - Cleveland

1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (4138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Keto Protein Cookie Dough$8.00
More about TownHall - Cleveland
Item pic

 

Rebol Cleveland

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Keto Bar-Choc Chip Cookie Dough$4.00
A decadent, keto-friendly protein bar with only 3g of net carbs, and no sugar, sugar alcohols, additives or fillers
More about Rebol Cleveland

