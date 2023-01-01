Cookie dough in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cookie dough
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Coconut Cookie Dough
|$2.00
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Take & Bake Sugar Cookie Dough Quart
|$15.00
Make your own masterpiece with Luna's sugar cookie dough. We will give you instructions on how to bake them as well.
SMOOTHIES
TownHall - Cleveland
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Keto Protein Cookie Dough
|$8.00