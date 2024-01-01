Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Choose from:

SURF & TURF

½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patty, Grilled Shrimp, Swiss American, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickle Chips, Cilantro Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries, sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50

BARBACOA

½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patty crowned w. Birria Style Braised Beef & Crispy Onion Ring, American Swiss & Mozzarella, Sweet & Spice BBQ, House Garlic Sauce, Pickle Chips on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50

GRINGO JR or DOUBLE STACK

For BIG Appetites!!

One to Two ½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patties, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickle Chips, House Garlic Sauce, Yellow Mustard on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50

