Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk
|Pepperoni Bread
|$11.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
|Margherita
|$17.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
|Wood-Fired Chicken Wings
|$12.00
One Pound - Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
The Vegan Club CLE - 13114 Shaker Square
13114 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Bbq Ranch Wingz
|$13.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms, zesty bbq sauce, ranch dressing, carrots, cucumber
|Steak-N-Cheez Empanadas
|$8.00
Vegan steak, cheddar cheese, chimichurri sauce
|Crab Burger
|$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
Edwins Butcher Shop
13024 Buckeye Rd., Cleveland
|Whole Beef Tenderloin ($35 DEPOSIT)
|$35.00
Approx. 4-5 pounds
$35 Deposit to be collected when reserved.
$34.79 per pound
|Christmas Cookies (1 Dozen)
|$12.00
$12 per Dozen
Made Fresh from the bakery!
Decorated Christmas Cookies in a festive box!
|Cheese & Charcuterie Board $12 per person (add one per person)
|$12.00
Twisted Taino Restaurant
5633 Pearl Rd, Parma
|El Cubano
|$13.99
Hot pressed Cuban Bread filled with Guajillo Pork or Creole Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard, House Garlic Sauce & Pickle Chips
|Caci.Ke Gourmet Burgers
|$0.00
Choose from:
SURF & TURF
½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patty, Grilled Shrimp, Swiss American, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickle Chips, Cilantro Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries, sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50
BARBACOA
½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patty crowned w. Birria Style Braised Beef & Crispy Onion Ring, American Swiss & Mozzarella, Sweet & Spice BBQ, House Garlic Sauce, Pickle Chips on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50
GRINGO JR or DOUBLE STACK
For BIG Appetites!!
One to Two ½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patties, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickle Chips, House Garlic Sauce, Yellow Mustard on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50
|Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre
|$17.00
Peruvian Staple, Beef Steak tossed in Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes served with White Rice (Subs Available) & Cotija Fries.
SANDWICHES
On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Traditional French Baguette
|$3.50
The best version of a French classic
|French Epi
|$4.00
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
|Jennifer Cookie
|$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
La Dolce Vita - 12112 MAYFIELD RD
12112 MAYFIELD RD, Cleveland
|The Roman Chariot
|$15.00
Imported italian artichoke, arugula, olives and seasonal cheese (GF)
|Fettuccine Fellini
|$19.00
Gorgonzola & tomato cream sauce, director’s cut fresh pasta | Add pancetta $3 | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13
|Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
Lightly breaded and oven-baked, topped with fresh mozzarella and served with marinara pasta
Samone's Kitchen
3705 E 116th St, Cleveland
|Toast
|$0.00
Wheat, white, or Texas toast ( 2 slices)
|Side of fries
|$1.99
Plain fresh cut fries
|Wing Snack- 3 wings/fries
|$5.00
3 whole wings fried served with fresh cut fries
Piccolo Italian Restaurant - 1261 Som Center Road
1261 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights
|Sausage Stuffed Hot Peppers
|$14.00
Italian hot peppers filled with sausage stuffing, topped with marinara sauce and parmigiano cheese
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$18.00
Lightly battered eggplant with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.
|Wedding Soup
|$7.00
Escarole, chicken, meatballs, pastina in chicken broth
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|SASA Fries
|$13.00
ao-nori kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper spiced potatoes, served with katsu & spicy mayo dip
|SASA Fire Roll
|$22.00
lobster, crawfish & masago salad with asparagus, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & furikake
|Fire Island
|$21.00
kanikama with cucumber, avocado & tempura crunch, topped with spicy tuna & scallions
Build the Pho
11440 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland
|Grilled Pork Rice Dish
|$12.95
10 oz grilled pork chop, cucumber, fresh tomato, & rice with soup
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$5.95
Shrimp, mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce
|Mango Salad with Shrimp
|$5.95
Fresh mango, cucumber, mints, cilantro, onion, and shrimp served with our signature sweet chilli sauce
Bistro@NorthPoint
1001 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland
|Philly Cheese
|$13.00
House Made French Bread, Choice of Chicken or Ribeye Steak, Caramelized
Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone Cheese
|DELUXE Bistro Smash
|$11.00
House Made Brioche Bun, 2 3oz All Beef patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bistro Sauce
|Soda 20 oz
|$2.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Coke Zero, Pibb Extra, Fanta Orange
iRiE Jamaican Kitchen
4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
|Stew Chicken Value Bowl
|$5.99
24oz Bowl with Jamaican Rice, Chicken, and your choice of sauce
|Beef Patty
|$3.89
|Cornbread
|$3.25
The Executive Grille - East Tech Campus
2439 East 55th Street, Cleveland
|Classic Caesar
|$7.00
Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, lemon wedge, classic Caesar dressing
|Loaded Wedge Fries
|$8.00
Our house battered wedge JoJo fries topped with cheese sauce, bacon and ranch dressing
|Smash Burger
|$10.00
Our food bus favorite, 2-4 oz. beef patties, American and Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on brioche bun, served with house made chips and dip.
Angela Mia Pizza
728 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Angela Mia Deluxe Pizza
|$12.50
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.
|All Meat Pizza
|$12.50
Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon
|Super Deluxe Pizza
|$14.25
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Ham
Gyro George Lee Road
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|George's Favorite
|$11.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast
|Apple Juice Bottle
|$2.99
APPLE JUICE
Nantucket bottled
|Rise-N-Shine
|$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
Luna Bakery - Downtown - 1468 W 9th St
1468 W 9th St, Cleveland
|Original Grain Bowl
|$13.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
|Stone Oven Toast
|$4.50
Your choice of toast served alongside our house made blueberry-blackberry jam and butter.
|Latte
|$0.00
Our lattes are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, and your choice of steamed milk.
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Philly Cheese Steak Omelet
|$14.95
American Style Omelet Stuffed W/ Steak tips, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers with Mozzarella Cheese and Blanco Queso Sauce.
|Creamy Gritz
|$4.95
|3 Eggs Your Way
|$10.95
Amba -
1430 West 28th Street, Cleveland
|gluten free flatbread
|$7.00
VEGAN, GF
|ghee basted shrimp
|$19.00
ginger, garlic, garam masala, lime, coconut (GF)
|lentil donuts
|$12.00
spicy serrano chili jam, coconut chutney (VEGAN, GF)
Boss Dog Brewing Company
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Ribs FULL
|$29.00
|Boss Dog Burger
|$15.00
|Bacon Cheddar
|$8.00
Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th
1121 W 10th, Cleveland
|Ebisu
|$18.00
shrimp tempura, mama nori, asparagus, rice cracker, tobiko, japanese mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes, sweet soy
|Futomaki
|$13.00
Kani Kama, shrimp, takuan, cucumber, tamago, kampyo, yamagobo
|2 ROLL MAKI LUNCH
|$20.00
Choice of Spicy Tuna Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Shrimp California Roll, Shrimp Tempura w/ Cucumber Roll, Negi Hama W/ Cucumber Roll, Tuna Roll, Salmon Roll
56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) - Eastgate
1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Love Bird
|$18.00
all natural grilled chicken breast, swiss, fried brussels, house tomato jam, aioli, on a brioche bun
|The Original
|$16.00
|Caesar
|$12.00
Edda Coffee Roasters
2011 W 25th Street, Cleveland
|BACON BREAKFAST TACO
|$3.00
One (1) taco
|CHICKEN PANINI
|$13.00
Chicken breast with garlic aioli, roasted tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, pickled fresnos. Served with an arugula salad dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.
|EDDA BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$9.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar and garlic aioli on a toasted sesame bun
Harry Buffalo E 4th Street
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Build Your Own Burger
|$10.50
Build Your Own Burger, Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, Bun, Toppings, and Served With Fries
*All Build Your Own Burgers Come With Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion - Please Specify if You Do Not Want LTO
|Regular Tender Basket
|$11.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Regular BONELESS Wings Fries
|$13.00
8 Fresh Cut Boneless Wings Deep Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce and Served With Fries
Anatolia Cafe - Turkish Cuisine & Bar
2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Babaganoush
|$10.00
Char grilled eggplant, pureed , garlic, tahini, yogurt, olive oil and seasoning ..
|Shepherd Salad
|$10.00
Tomato, red onions, baby cucumbers, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice...
|Tabouli
|$9.00
Scallions, parsley crack wheat, olive oil, fresh leman juice...
Dante's Pizza
4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland
|Traditional Bone-In Wings
|$7.99
deep fried & tossed in choice of sauce
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$10.99
Deep fried, stuffed with cheddar cheese & bacon. Side of sour cream.
|Italian
|$11.99
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, mayo, italian dressing, house blend
spices
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Small Red Pizza 9 inch
|$11.00
Our house made tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese
**Add your choice of toppings and make it your own
|Small Dinner Salad
|$6.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
|Large Dinner Salad
|$10.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
Angie's Soul Cafe - Carnegie
7815 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland
|Dressing
|$5.95
|Rice
|$0.04
|Blk Eye Peas
|$4.95
Avo Modern Mexican - 2058 W 25th St
2058 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Pollo Ensalada
|$17.00
Greens and radicchio, marinated chicken, apple, pears, avocado, and candied pecans
Served with a side of cilantro vinaigrette
|Casa Guac
|$8.00
house recipe guacamole, garlic, heirloom pico, lime
Served with lime salted corn chips
|Brussels
|$6.00
Maple syrup, bacon, pepitas, cotija
Omit Bacon for Vegetarian
Omit Bacon and Cotija for Vegan
Stone Oven Bakery Cafe - Lee Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|EGG SANDWICH
|$7.85
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
|DILL TUNA SALAD
|$9.25
Dill tuna salad made with red and green peppers and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce — served on your choice of today’s bread.
|CLAUDIO
|$10.00
Smoked turkey, maple bacon, sliced tomato, and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce— served on your choice of today’s bread.
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights - 6370 York Rd.
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|Cheese Balls
|$7.50
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch
|Pork Rinds
|$5.00
Your choice of Cajun, Buffalo, BBQ or plain. Side of House buffalo for dipping.
|5 Traditional Wings
|$7.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 wings. We have over 40 house made sauces below, feel free to be creative and mix to create your own favorite.