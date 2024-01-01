Cleveland restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cleveland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cleveland

Must-try Cleveland restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

21984 Lorain Road, Fairview Pk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Bread$11.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
Margherita$17.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 13 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
Wood-Fired Chicken Wings$12.00
One Pound - Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
Consumer pic

 

The Vegan Club CLE - 13114 Shaker Square

13114 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bbq Ranch Wingz$13.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms, zesty bbq sauce, ranch dressing, carrots, cucumber
Steak-N-Cheez Empanadas$8.00
Vegan steak, cheddar cheese, chimichurri sauce
Crab Burger$14.00
Pretzel Burger Bun, Heart of Palm and Artichoke Pattie, Nori Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Avocado
More about The Vegan Club CLE - 13114 Shaker Square
Edwins Butcher Shop image

 

Edwins Butcher Shop

13024 Buckeye Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Beef Tenderloin ($35 DEPOSIT)$35.00
Approx. 4-5 pounds
$35 Deposit to be collected when reserved.
$34.79 per pound
Christmas Cookies (1 Dozen)$12.00
$12 per Dozen
Made Fresh from the bakery!
Decorated Christmas Cookies in a festive box!
Cheese & Charcuterie Board $12 per person (add one per person)$12.00
More about Edwins Butcher Shop
Consumer pic

 

Twisted Taino Restaurant

5633 Pearl Rd, Parma

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Cubano$13.99
Hot pressed Cuban Bread filled with Guajillo Pork or Creole Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard, House Garlic Sauce & Pickle Chips
Caci.Ke Gourmet Burgers$0.00
Choose from:
SURF & TURF
½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patty, Grilled Shrimp, Swiss American, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickle Chips, Cilantro Aioli, Micro Cilantro on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries, sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50
BARBACOA
½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patty crowned w. Birria Style Braised Beef & Crispy Onion Ring, American Swiss & Mozzarella, Sweet & Spice BBQ, House Garlic Sauce, Pickle Chips on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50
GRINGO JR or DOUBLE STACK
For BIG Appetites!!
One to Two ½ lb Chuck, Brisket & Short Rib Patties, American Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickle Chips, House Garlic Sauce, Yellow Mustard on Brioche served w. Parmesan Fries sub with Elote (Street Corn on the Cob) +2.50
Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre$17.00
Peruvian Staple, Beef Steak tossed in Garlic, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes served with White Rice (Subs Available) & Cotija Fries.
More about Twisted Taino Restaurant
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional French Baguette$3.50
The best version of a French classic
French Epi$4.00
Same dough as our baguette, but cut to look like a stalk of wheat. About 7 pieces per loaf.
Jennifer Cookie$2.00
oats, toasted pecans, chocolate chunks
More about On The Rise Artisan Bread and Pastries - Fairmount
Main pic

 

La Dolce Vita - 12112 MAYFIELD RD

12112 MAYFIELD RD, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Roman Chariot$15.00
Imported italian artichoke, arugula, olives and seasonal cheese (GF)
Fettuccine Fellini$19.00
Gorgonzola & tomato cream sauce, director’s cut fresh pasta | Add pancetta $3 | GF pasta +$2 | Add Meatball +$8, Chicken +$10, Shrimp +$13
Chicken Parmesan$26.00
Lightly breaded and oven-baked, topped with fresh mozzarella and served with marinara pasta
More about La Dolce Vita - 12112 MAYFIELD RD
Consumer pic

 

Samone's Kitchen

3705 E 116th St, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Toast$0.00
Wheat, white, or Texas toast ( 2 slices)
Side of fries$1.99
Plain fresh cut fries
Wing Snack- 3 wings/fries$5.00
3 whole wings fried served with fresh cut fries
More about Samone's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Piccolo Italian Restaurant - 1261 Som Center Road

1261 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage Stuffed Hot Peppers$14.00
Italian hot peppers filled with sausage stuffing, topped with marinara sauce and parmigiano cheese
Eggplant Parmesan$18.00
Lightly battered eggplant with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with pasta marinara. Includes homemade focaccia bread.
Wedding Soup$7.00
Escarole, chicken, meatballs, pastina in chicken broth
More about Piccolo Italian Restaurant - 1261 Som Center Road
SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SASA Fries$13.00
ao-nori kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper spiced potatoes, served with katsu & spicy mayo dip
SASA Fire Roll$22.00
lobster, crawfish & masago salad with asparagus, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & furikake
Fire Island$21.00
kanikama with cucumber, avocado & tempura crunch, topped with spicy tuna & scallions
More about SASA Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Build the Pho

11440 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Pork Rice Dish$12.95
10 oz grilled pork chop, cucumber, fresh tomato, & rice with soup
Shrimp Summer Rolls$5.95
Shrimp, mint, cucumber, rice noodle, wrapped in rice paper, served with plum peanut sauce
Mango Salad with Shrimp$5.95
Fresh mango, cucumber, mints, cilantro, onion, and shrimp served with our signature sweet chilli sauce
More about Build the Pho
Consumer pic

 

Bistro@NorthPoint

1001 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese$13.00
House Made French Bread, Choice of Chicken or Ribeye Steak, Caramelized
Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone Cheese
DELUXE Bistro Smash$11.00
House Made Brioche Bun, 2 3oz All Beef patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bistro Sauce
Soda 20 oz$2.00
Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Coke Zero, Pibb Extra, Fanta Orange
More about Bistro@NorthPoint
Consumer pic

 

iRiE Jamaican Kitchen

4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stew Chicken Value Bowl$5.99
24oz Bowl with Jamaican Rice, Chicken, and your choice of sauce
Beef Patty$3.89
Cornbread$3.25
More about iRiE Jamaican Kitchen
Banner pic

 

The Executive Grille - East Tech Campus

2439 East 55th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Caesar$7.00
Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, lemon wedge, classic Caesar dressing
Loaded Wedge Fries$8.00
Our house battered wedge JoJo fries topped with cheese sauce, bacon and ranch dressing
Smash Burger$10.00
Our food bus favorite, 2-4 oz. beef patties, American and Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on brioche bun, served with house made chips and dip.
More about The Executive Grille - East Tech Campus
Consumer pic

 

Angela Mia Pizza

728 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angela Mia Deluxe Pizza$12.50
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, and Green Peppers.
All Meat Pizza$12.50
Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Bacon
Super Deluxe Pizza$14.25
Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Ham
More about Angela Mia Pizza
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George Lee Road

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
George's Favorite$11.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast
Apple Juice Bottle$2.99
APPLE JUICE
Nantucket bottled
Rise-N-Shine$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
More about Gyro George Lee Road
Banner pic

 

Luna Bakery - Downtown - 1468 W 9th St

1468 W 9th St, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Original Grain Bowl$13.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
Stone Oven Toast$4.50
Your choice of toast served alongside our house made blueberry-blackberry jam and butter.
Latte$0.00
Our lattes are made with espresso sourced from a local roaster, Peristyle Coffee, and your choice of steamed milk.
More about Luna Bakery - Downtown - 1468 W 9th St
Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak Omelet$14.95
American Style Omelet Stuffed W/ Steak tips, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers with Mozzarella Cheese and Blanco Queso Sauce.
Creamy Gritz$4.95
3 Eggs Your Way$10.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Banner pic

 

Amba -

1430 West 28th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
gluten free flatbread$7.00
VEGAN, GF
ghee basted shrimp$19.00
ginger, garlic, garam masala, lime, coconut (GF)
lentil donuts$12.00
spicy serrano chili jam, coconut chutney (VEGAN, GF)
More about Amba -
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Company

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribs FULL$29.00
Boss Dog Burger$15.00
Bacon Cheddar$8.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Company
Sora 天 image

 

Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ebisu$18.00
shrimp tempura, mama nori, asparagus, rice cracker, tobiko, japanese mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes, sweet soy
Futomaki$13.00
Kani Kama, shrimp, takuan, cucumber, tamago, kampyo, yamagobo
2 ROLL MAKI LUNCH$20.00
Choice of Spicy Tuna Roll, Salmon Avocado Roll, Shrimp California Roll, Shrimp Tempura w/ Cucumber Roll, Negi Hama W/ Cucumber Roll, Tuna Roll, Salmon Roll
More about Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th
Consumer pic

 

56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) - Eastgate

1433 SOM Center Rd, Mayfield Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Love Bird$18.00
all natural grilled chicken breast, swiss, fried brussels, house tomato jam, aioli, on a brioche bun
The Original$16.00
Caesar$12.00
More about 56 Kitchen (Mayfield Heights) - Eastgate
Consumer pic

 

Edda Coffee Roasters

2011 W 25th Street, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BACON BREAKFAST TACO$3.00
One (1) taco
CHICKEN PANINI$13.00
Chicken breast with garlic aioli, roasted tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, pickled fresnos. Served with an arugula salad dressed with lemon juice and olive oil.
EDDA BREAKFAST SANDWICH$9.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar and garlic aioli on a toasted sesame bun
More about Edda Coffee Roasters
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo E 4th Street

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$10.50
Build Your Own Burger, Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, Bun, Toppings, and Served With Fries
*All Build Your Own Burgers Come With Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion - Please Specify if You Do Not Want LTO
Regular Tender Basket$11.00
Four Tenders, Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Regular BONELESS Wings Fries$13.00
8 Fresh Cut Boneless Wings Deep Fried, Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce and Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo E 4th Street
Anatolia Cafe image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Anatolia Cafe - Turkish Cuisine & Bar

2270 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (1542 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Babaganoush$10.00
Char grilled eggplant, pureed , garlic, tahini, yogurt, olive oil and seasoning ..
Shepherd Salad$10.00
Tomato, red onions, baby cucumbers, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice...
Tabouli$9.00
Scallions, parsley crack wheat, olive oil, fresh leman juice...
More about Anatolia Cafe - Turkish Cuisine & Bar
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Dante's Pizza

4176 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Bone-In Wings$7.99
deep fried & tossed in choice of sauce
Loaded Potato Skins$10.99
Deep fried, stuffed with cheddar cheese & bacon. Side of sour cream.
Italian$11.99
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, mayo, italian dressing, house blend
spices
More about Dante's Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Red Pizza 9 inch$11.00
Our house made tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese
**Add your choice of toppings and make it your own
Small Dinner Salad$6.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
Large Dinner Salad$10.00
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe - Carnegie

7815 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dressing$5.95
Rice$0.04
Blk Eye Peas$4.95
More about Angie's Soul Cafe - Carnegie
Consumer pic

 

Avo Modern Mexican - 2058 W 25th St

2058 W 25th St, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Ensalada$17.00
Greens and radicchio, marinated chicken, apple, pears, avocado, and candied pecans
Served with a side of cilantro vinaigrette
Casa Guac$8.00
house recipe guacamole, garlic, heirloom pico, lime
Served with lime salted corn chips
Brussels$6.00
Maple syrup, bacon, pepitas, cotija
Omit Bacon for Vegetarian
Omit Bacon and Cotija for Vegan
More about Avo Modern Mexican - 2058 W 25th St
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven Bakery Cafe - Lee Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
EGG SANDWICH$7.85
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
DILL TUNA SALAD$9.25
Dill tuna salad made with red and green peppers and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce — served on your choice of today’s bread.
CLAUDIO$10.00
Smoked turkey, maple bacon, sliced tomato, and mayo, topped with romaine lettuce— served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Stone Oven Bakery Cafe - Lee Road
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights - 6370 York Rd.

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Balls$7.50
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes served with ranch
Pork Rinds$5.00
Your choice of Cajun, Buffalo, BBQ or plain. Side of House buffalo for dipping.
5 Traditional Wings$7.00
No split flavors. One sauce per order of 5 wings. We have over 40 house made sauces below, feel free to be creative and mix to create your own favorite.
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights - 6370 York Rd.

