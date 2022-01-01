Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Corned Beef Sandwich$14.99
GIANT CORNED BEEF
lots of corned beef
on rye bread with mustard and pickle
(shown with optional swiss cheese)
Corned Beef Sandwich$12.99
CORNED BEEF
corned beef on rye bread
with mustard and pickle
shown with optional swiss cheese
More about Gyro George
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Sandwich$12.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef Sandwich ☘️$13.50
Half pound of freshly prepared corned beef hot or cold on fresh rye bread with a side of pub chips
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

