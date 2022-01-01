Corned beef sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve corned beef sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Giant Corned Beef Sandwich
|$14.99
GIANT CORNED BEEF
lots of corned beef
on rye bread with mustard and pickle
(shown with optional swiss cheese)
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$12.99
CORNED BEEF
corned beef on rye bread
with mustard and pickle
shown with optional swiss cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$12.00