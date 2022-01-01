Crab cakes in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve crab cakes
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Wasabi Crab Cakes
|$12.00
bite-sized crab cakes with jalapeno sauce
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|A la Carte Crab Cake (1)
|$8.00
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$15.95
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Crab Cakes
|$11.50
Two crab cakes served with our homemade chipotle ranch.
|Crab Cakes
|$10.00
SANDWICHES
The Vegan Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|A La Carte Vegan Crab Cake (1pcs)
|$6.00
|"Crab" Cakes and Sour Corn
|$18.00
heart of palm and artichoke "crab" cakes, mixed peppers, cashew sour cream, toasted farro, sundried tomato paste, sour corn
|A LA Carte Vegan Crab Cakes (2pcs)
|$12.00
House of Creole
668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland
|Crab Cake Starter
|$14.00
Fresh jumbo lump crab cake over a bed of corn succotash
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Crab Cakes
|$12.50
Two jumbo lumb crab cakes served with house aioli sauce