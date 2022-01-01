Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve crab cakes

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wasabi Crab Cakes$12.00
bite-sized crab cakes with jalapeno sauce
More about SASA Restaurant
Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
A la Carte Crab Cake (1)$8.00
Crab Cake Benedict$15.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$11.50
Two crab cakes served with our homemade chipotle ranch.
Crab Cakes$10.00
Two crab cakes served with our homemade chipotle ranch.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A La Carte Vegan Crab Cake (1pcs)$6.00
"Crab" Cakes and Sour Corn$18.00
heart of palm and artichoke "crab" cakes, mixed peppers, cashew sour cream, toasted farro, sundried tomato paste, sour corn
A LA Carte Vegan Crab Cakes (2pcs)$12.00
More about The Vegan Club
Main pic

 

House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Starter$14.00
Fresh jumbo lump crab cake over a bed of corn succotash
More about House of Creole
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$12.50
Two jumbo lumb crab cakes served with house aioli sauce
More about 5 Points Grille
Main pic

 

NEW - House of Creole

668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Starter$14.00
Fresh jumbo lump crab cake over a bed of corn succotash
Crab Cake Dinner$36.00
6 ounce jumbo lump crab cake served with two sides
More about NEW - House of Creole

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Steak Subs

Green Beans

Turkey Salad

Fish And Chips

Pancakes

Tuna Steaks

Shrimp Quesadillas

Clams

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston