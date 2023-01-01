Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve crepes

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crepe Cake Slice$5.00
Layers of crepes with alternating sections of chocolate ganache and pastry cream.
Lemon Sugar Crepes$6.00
Traditional batter topped lightly with sugar and a few lemon wedges.
Roasted Vegetable Crepe$12.50
One crepe filled with roasted portobellos & summer squash, red pepper, goat cheese, and artichoke pesto, accompanied by a side of pico de gallo.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe - Cleveland
Original Pancake House - Fairview Park

3000 Westgate Mall, Fairview Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepes$8.59
Continental Crepes$8.79
More about Original Pancake House - Fairview Park

