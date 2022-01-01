Croissants in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve croissants

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

SANDWICHES

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Croissant$3.50
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD image

 

Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD

2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Orchard Croissant$6.00
House-made chicken salad w/ roasted chicken, tart apples, dried cranberries and toasted cashews. Served on a buttery croissant w/ lettuce
More about Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
Cinnamon Croissant image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Croissant$2.90
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with a cinnamon spread and topped with a donut glaze.
Traditional Croissant$2.50
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with love and baked to perfection.
Chocolate Croissant$2.70
Our traditional croissant dough filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Salmon

Turkey Wraps

Chocolate Croissants

Enchiladas

Chili

Mozzarella Sticks

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston