Croissants in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve croissants
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Sword and Shield: Normandy Culinary Arts - PCSD
2500 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma
|Apple Orchard Croissant
|$6.00
House-made chicken salad w/ roasted chicken, tart apples, dried cranberries and toasted cashews. Served on a buttery croissant w/ lettuce
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Cinnamon Croissant
|$2.90
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with a cinnamon spread and topped with a donut glaze.
|Traditional Croissant
|$2.50
Our traditional croissant dough, laminated with love and baked to perfection.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.70
Our traditional croissant dough filled with chocolate and topped with powdered sugar.