Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$12.00
Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo
More about Two Bucks
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

7880 Broadview Road, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$12.00
Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo
More about Two Bucks
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hooley Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Corned beef slices, pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese and pickles pressed in a toasted rustic Italian hoagie bun with Dijon mustard and mayo.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Eggplant Parm

Fritters

Blt Salad

Paninis

Chicken Salad

Stuffed Mushrooms

Mediterranean Salad

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston