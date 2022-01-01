Cuban sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.00
Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo
More about Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant
6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland
|Cuban Sandwich
|$8.75
Water Bread (PanDeAgua), Mayo, Mustard (Mustasa), Pickles (Pepinillos), Swiss Cheese (Queso Suizo), Pork (Pernil), Ham (Jamon).
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
7880 Broadview Road, Parma
|Cuban Sandwich
|$12.00
Ham | Pulled Pork | Swiss Cheese | Zesty Pickled-Cucumber | Mustard | Mayo