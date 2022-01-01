Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve cupcakes

Cupcake image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cupcake$2.75
Permanent Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Carrot, and Red Velvet.
Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section.
Holiday Cupcake$4.25
Individual Cupcake Cup Packaging$0.25
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Cupcake image

 

Luna Bakery

3500 Payne Ave Unit 1, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Cupcake$2.75
Permanent Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Carrot, and Red Velvet.
Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section.
More about Luna Bakery
Item pic

 

Green Goat

2125 SUPERIOR AVE E CAFE, CLEVELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto Chocolate Chai Cupcake$5.00
keto chocolate | chai cream cheese icing
More about Green Goat

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Salmon Burgers

Boneless Wings

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Snapper

Veggie Burgers

Gyro Sandwiches

Cobbler

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston