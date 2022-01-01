Curry in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve curry
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|CHICKEN CURRY SALAD
|$9.00
Chicken curry salad made with golden raisins, celery, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing