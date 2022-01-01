Curry in Cleveland

Chicken Curry Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$9.00
Chicken curry salad made with golden raisins, celery, and mayo — served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Bangkok Thai Cuisine image

NOODLES

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst

Avg 4.7 (779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masaman Curry
More about Bangkok Thai Cuisine
Zhug image

 

Zhug

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Takeout
curry fried chicken$17.00
harissa honey — gf
More about Zhug
Chicken Curry Rolled image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Chicken Curry Rolled image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Rolled$6.99
curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, tahini lemon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Chicken Curry Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Chicken Curry Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Lotus Thai House image

NOODLES

Lotus Thai House

5869 Broadview Rd, Parma

Avg 4.4 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry
Bamboo, red and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, eggplant, green beans and basil leaves
Masaman Curry
Red and Green peppers,onions,sweet potatoes,carrots and roasted peanuts
More about Lotus Thai House

