Egg rolls in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve egg rolls
Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
6370 York Rd., Parma heights
|(New) Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls (3)
|$9.00
house-made buffalo chicken dip, chef made mac & cheese served with a side of ranch
|Reuben Egg-Rolls (3)
|$9.00
Corned Beef, sauerkraut & Swiss
& a side of 1000 Island
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Egg Rolls
|$8.05
Pork egg rolls served with honey mustard or teriyaki.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn
|Irish Egg Rolls Pair
|$9.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
|Irish Egg Rolls Trio
|$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.