Egg rolls in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve egg rolls

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights image

 

Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights

6370 York Rd., Parma heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
(New) Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls (3)$9.00
house-made buffalo chicken dip, chef made mac & cheese served with a side of ranch
Reuben Egg-Rolls (3)$9.00
Corned Beef, sauerkraut & Swiss
& a side of 1000 Island
More about Pounders Bar and Grill - Parma Heights
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls$8.05
Pork egg rolls served with honey mustard or teriyaki.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Irish Egg Rolls Pair image

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Irish Egg Rolls Pair$9.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Irish Egg Rolls Trio$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

