Fajitas in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fajitas
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Pick a protein to go with sides of rice, beans, grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese, with sides of tortillas, guacamole and sour cream.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Chicken Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas
|$16.99
Chicken & Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
Paradise Ranch
7503 Granger Road, Valley view
|Texas Fajitas
|$23.00
All meats on board; Steak, Chicken and Shrimp. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
|Authentic Mexican Fajitas
Choice your meat Steak, chicken or Shrimp. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
|Fajita Lunch
|$13.80