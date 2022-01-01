Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve fajitas

La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$16.00
Pick a protein to go with sides of rice, beans, grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese, with sides of tortillas, guacamole and sour cream.
More about La Fiesta
Cilantro Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Chicken Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$16.99
Chicken & Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
Steak Fajitas$15.99
Steak Mexican Stir Fry. Incl a side of rice, beans, guac, sour cream & tortillas
More about Cilantro Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Paradise Ranch

7503 Granger Road, Valley view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas Fajitas$23.00
All meats on board; Steak, Chicken and Shrimp. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Authentic Mexican Fajitas
Choice your meat Steak, chicken or Shrimp. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Fajita Lunch$13.80
More about Paradise Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Mixed Green Salad

Beef Shawarma

Bread Pudding

Turkey Wraps

Fudge

Avocado Toast

Salad Rolls

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston