Falafel salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve falafel salad
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Falafel Salad
|$7.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Falafel Salad
|$7.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Falafel Salad
|$11.99
Five crispy falafel balls on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and banana peppers.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Falafel Salad
|$7.99
mixed greens, falafel, salata, tahini lemon dressing
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Falafel Salad
|$11.99
Crispy fried falafel over mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
FALAFEL
Arova
13911 Cedar Road, Cleveland
|Falafel salad
|$9.00
Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Falafel Salad
|$7.99
mixed greens, falafel, salata, tahini lemon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Parma
5870 Ridge Rd, Parma
|Falafel Salad
|$7.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.