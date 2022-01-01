Falafel salad in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cleveland restaurants that serve falafel salad

Item pic

 

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.
More about Sittoo's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel Salad$11.99
Five crispy falafel balls on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and banana peppers.
More about Best Gyros
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad$7.99
mixed greens, falafel, salata, tahini lemon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
BEST GYROS image

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel Salad$11.99
Crispy fried falafel over mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
More about BEST GYROS
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Arova image

FALAFEL

Arova

13911 Cedar Road, Cleveland

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel salad$9.00
Our salads come with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickle, and a choice of sauce.
More about Arova
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad$7.99
mixed greens, falafel, salata, tahini lemon dressing
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$7.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and feta cheese tossed in Sittoo’s Dressing and topped with falafel, calamata olives, tomato, and cucumber. Served with tahini lemon dressing on the side.
More about Sittoo's Parma

