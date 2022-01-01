Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Sittoo's

11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
More about Sittoo's
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Playhouse Sq

1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
More about Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$7.99
chopped romaine, spinach, salata, and pita chips seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$7.99
chopped romaine, spinach, salata, and pita chips seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Sittoo's Parma

5870 Ridge Rd, Parma

Avg 4.7 (3847 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
More about Sittoo's Parma

