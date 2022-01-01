Fattoush salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fattoush salad
Sittoo's
11365 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Fattoush Salad
|$6.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq
1625 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Fattoush Salad
|$6.95
Mixed greens, Lebanese salata, and toasted seasoned pita chips, tossed in lemon juice, garlic, sumac, olive oil, and herbs.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|Fattoush Salad
|$7.99
chopped romaine, spinach, salata, and pita chips seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Fattoush Salad
|$7.99
chopped romaine, spinach, salata, and pita chips seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil