Fish sandwiches in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Cleveland restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
double FISH SANDWICH$8.99
FISH SANDWICH
atlantic cod with lettuce tomatoes
on Texas toast
More about Gyro George
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BEER BATTERED FISH SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
Beer battered fish served on an Italian sub roll with lettuce & tomato, side of house made cole slaw, fresh cut french fries & tarter sauce
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$7.49
Fried Cod served on a hamburger bun with lettuce and dill pickles.
More about Best Gyros
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$7.49
Fried Cod served on a hamburger bun with lettuce and dill pickles.
More about BEST GYROS
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish SANDWICH$7.49
Two pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with lettuce & tomato slices on our Italian bread. Add cheese if you want.
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Perch Fish Sandwich$10.95
Deep fried, on hoagie bun, topped with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato and served with fresh cut seasoned fries
Red Snapper Fish Sandwich$14.50
Deep fried, on hoagie bun, topped with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato and served with fresh cut seasoned fries
More about 5 Points Grille
BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
$6 Fish Sandwich$6.00
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Fillet Sandwich$9.00
Breaded flounder served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce. Served with French Fries.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

