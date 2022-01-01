Fish sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|double FISH SANDWICH
|$8.99
FISH SANDWICH
atlantic cod with lettuce tomatoes
on Texas toast
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|BEER BATTERED FISH SANDWICH SPECIAL
|$13.00
Beer battered fish served on an Italian sub roll with lettuce & tomato, side of house made cole slaw, fresh cut french fries & tarter sauce
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.49
Fried Cod served on a hamburger bun with lettuce and dill pickles.
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.49
Fried Cod served on a hamburger bun with lettuce and dill pickles.
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Fish SANDWICH
|$7.49
Two pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with lettuce & tomato slices on our Italian bread. Add cheese if you want.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Perch Fish Sandwich
|$10.95
Deep fried, on hoagie bun, topped with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato and served with fresh cut seasoned fries
|Red Snapper Fish Sandwich
|$14.50
Deep fried, on hoagie bun, topped with tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato and served with fresh cut seasoned fries
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|$6 Fish Sandwich
|$6.00