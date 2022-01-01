Fish tacos in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Two Bucks
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
3 Tacos with Battered Cod Filet, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
More about Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
2187 W. 14th, Cleveland
|Fish Tacos Dinner (2)
|$8.00
Two Fish Tacos
More about Harry Buffalo
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Lightly Battered Fish, House Slaw, Shredded Cheddar, Pickles, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Pizzazz on the Circle
20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights
|(3) FRESCO FISH TACOS
|$15.00
Lightly floured fresh cod topped with house made summer slaw & lime aioli on a flour tortilla
|(2) FRESCO FISH TACOS
|$12.00
Lightly floured fresh cod topped with house made summer slaw & lime aioli on a flour tortilla
More about Harry Buffalo
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$11.00
House Slaw, Shredded Cheddar, Pickles, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Battered cod, dry slaw, chipotle sour cream and lime.
More about La Fiesta
La Fiesta
783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights
|(3) Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.
|(2) Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.