Fish tacos in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve fish tacos

Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.00
3 Tacos with Battered Cod Filet, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
More about Two Bucks
Item pic

 

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry

2187 W. 14th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos Dinner (2)$8.00
Two Fish Tacos
More about Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Fish Fry
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Tacos$11.00
Lightly Battered Fish, House Slaw, Shredded Cheddar, Pickles, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Pizzazz on the Circle

20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(3) FRESCO FISH TACOS$15.00
Lightly floured fresh cod topped with house made summer slaw & lime aioli on a flour tortilla
(2) FRESCO FISH TACOS$12.00
Lightly floured fresh cod topped with house made summer slaw & lime aioli on a flour tortilla
More about Pizzazz on the Circle
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Tacos$11.00
House Slaw, Shredded Cheddar, Pickles, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$11.99
Battered cod, dry slaw, chipotle sour cream and lime.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
La Fiesta image

 

La Fiesta

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
(3) Fish Tacos$12.00
Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.
(2) Fish Tacos$9.00
Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.
More about La Fiesta
El Rinconcito Chapin image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

El Rinconcito Chapin

3330 Broadview Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco - Fish$3.00
More about El Rinconcito Chapin

Map

