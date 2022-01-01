Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flatbread pizza in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve flatbread pizza

The Grocery

2600 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FLATBREAD PIZZA$13.00
sausage & peppers,
tomato & mozzarella
prosciutto & peach
FLATBREAD PIZZA$12.00
More about The Grocery
Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Island Flatbread Pizza$10.00
Gyro or Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki and Provolone Mozzarella Blend
Meat Market Flatbread Pizza$12.00
Gyro, Chicken, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Sauce and Provolone Mozzarella Blend
Margherta Flatbread Pizza$10.00
Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Feta Cheese and Provolone Mozzarella Blend
More about Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights

