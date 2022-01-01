Flatbread pizza in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve flatbread pizza
The Grocery
2600 Detroit Ave, Cleveland
|FLATBREAD PIZZA
|$13.00
sausage & peppers,
tomato & mozzarella
prosciutto & peach
|FLATBREAD PIZZA
|$12.00
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Greek Island Flatbread Pizza
|$10.00
Gyro or Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki and Provolone Mozzarella Blend
|Meat Market Flatbread Pizza
|$12.00
Gyro, Chicken, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Sauce and Provolone Mozzarella Blend
|Margherta Flatbread Pizza
|$10.00
Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Red Sauce, Feta Cheese and Provolone Mozzarella Blend