Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh fruit cup in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup

Item pic

 

Savour Coffee and Creations

127 Public Square Key Tower Lobby, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh fruit cup$5.50
fresh fruit with minted fruit dip
Fresh Fruit Cup$5.50
Seasonal selection of fresh cut fruits, the most convenient way to get your daily fruit!
*For any orders of 5 or more breakfast or pastry items, we kindly ask for a minimum 24 hours notice by emailing our team at contact@savourcoffeeandcreations.com
More about Savour Coffee and Creations
Main pic

 

Victoria’s Deli and Restaurant

6779 Ames Road, Parma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.29
More about Victoria’s Deli and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Garden Salad

Shrimp Curry

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chopped Chicken Salad

Rum Cake

Egg Benedict

Chicken Curry

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1924 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston