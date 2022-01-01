Fried chicken salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Best Gyros
2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and shredded cheese.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Subcity
17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, celery, and mozzarella
BBQ
Hatfields Goode Grub
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Bed of Heritage Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Chicken Strips.