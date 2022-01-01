Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Cleveland

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Cleveland restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Best Gyros image

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Best Gyros

2245 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.3 (4779 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and shredded cheese.
More about Best Gyros
Subcity image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Subcity

17811 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (7443 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
More about Subcity
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Buffalo sauce, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, celery, and mozzarella
More about Harry Buffalo
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Bed of Heritage Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Chicken Strips.
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Crust image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

Crust

2258 Professor ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, bacon, white cheddar, tomato, and ranch dressing.
More about Crust

Browse other tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chicken Rice Soup

Rice Bowls

Baked Mac And Cheese

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Potstickers

Spaghetti

Naan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston