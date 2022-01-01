Fried chicken sandwiches in Cleveland

Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Heart of Gold
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Southern Tier Cleveland

811 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Dill Pickle Relish on a Potato Bun
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: No
Gluten Free: No
More about Southern Tier Cleveland
Nano Brew CLE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nano Brew CLE

1859 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA
More about Nano Brew CLE
EDWINS Too image

 

EDWINS Too

13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 for $20 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich$20.00
2 for $10 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about EDWINS Too

