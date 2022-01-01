Fried chicken sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Southern Tier Cleveland
Southern Tier Cleveland
811 Prospect Avenue East, Cleveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Dill Pickle Relish on a Potato Bun
Vegetarian: No
Vegan: No
Dairy Free: No
Gluten Free: No
More about Nano Brew CLE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nano Brew CLE
1859 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken breast, quick cucumber pickles, lettuce, spicy mayo,
buttery bun - GFA