Fried rice in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fried rice
Bangkok Thai Cuisine
5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst
|Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Chicken Basil Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Bangkok Fried Rice
|$9.95
TownHall
1909 W 25TH ST, Cleveland
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
|$5.50
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
Lotus Thai House
5869 Broadview Rd, Parma
|Three-way Pork Fried Rice
|$11.00
Grilled pork, pork sausage, fried pork belly, white rice, onions, Chinese broccoli, sugar, soy sauce, pepper, garlic and eggs