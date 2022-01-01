Fritters in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve fritters

Planted image

PIZZA

Planted

17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chickpea Fritters$7.00
Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.
More about Planted
Amba image

 

Amba

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
chickpea fritters$13.00
amba, papaya slaw - VGN GF
More about Amba

