Garden salad in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Cork-N-Bottle
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cork-N-Bottle
6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|*Sm Garden Salad
|$4.00
|*Lg Garden Salad
|$7.00
More about Sainato's at Rivergate
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Sainato's at Rivergate
1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland
|Sm. Garden Salad
|$4.50
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|House Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.