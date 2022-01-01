Garden salad in Cleveland

Cork-N-Bottle image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cork-N-Bottle

6724 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.3 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
*Sm Garden Salad$4.00
*Lg Garden Salad$7.00
More about Cork-N-Bottle
Sainato's at Rivergate image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Sainato's at Rivergate

1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Sm. Garden Salad$4.50
More about Sainato's at Rivergate
House Garden Salad image

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

