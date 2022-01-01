Greek salad in Cleveland

Cleveland restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Greek Chicken Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery

