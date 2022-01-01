Grilled chicken in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Boss Dog Brewing Co.
2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Grilled Whole Chicken Wings
|$11.00
More about The Corner Alley
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Alley
402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Cleveland Racquet Club
29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.00
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Zanzibar Soul Fusion
Zanzibar Soul Fusion
317 E 200th St, Euclid
|Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast
|$14.50
Served with a side of House Rice plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about Flannery's Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Flannery's Pub
323 Prospect ave, Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Philly
|$14.00
Lettuce, Tom, Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Grayton Road Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grayton Road Tavern
4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
775 Som Center, Mayfield Village
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$4.95
More about The South Side
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The South Side
2207 W 11th St, Cleveland
|TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.75
More about Teamz Restaurant & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights
|Chicken Grill
|$10.49
More about Amba
Amba
1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights
|grilled chicken kofta
|$16.00
chickpea korma, hari chutney, pickled fresno chiles, fresh herbs, served with white rice 15 GF
More about Saxbys
Saxbys
Administration Building, University Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights
5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.