Grilled chicken in Cleveland

Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

18334 E. Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Boss Dog Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Boss Dog Brewing Co.

2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Whole Chicken Wings$11.00
More about Boss Dog Brewing Co.
6e8955a4-da10-4236-bcd6-8bd8c94048ea image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Alley

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, candied bacon, brioche bun
More about The Corner Alley
Cleveland Racquet Club image

 

Cleveland Racquet Club

29825 Chagrin Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$10.00
More about Cleveland Racquet Club
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar

7768 W 130th St, Middleburg hts

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Loaded with Colbyjack cheese and fresh tomato served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Zanzibar Soul Fusion image

 

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

317 E 200th St, Euclid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast$14.50
Served with a side of House Rice plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
More about Zanzibar Soul Fusion
Aladdin's Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

12447 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Flannery's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Flannery's Pub

323 Prospect ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (567 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Philly$14.00
Lettuce, Tom, Mayo, Brioche Bun
More about Flannery's Pub
Grilled Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grayton Road Tavern

4760 Grayton Rd., Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Salad mix, grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & egg slices.
More about Grayton Road Tavern
Arova image

FALAFEL

Arova

14483 Cedar Rd, South Euclid

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled chicken$13.49
More about Arova
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The South Side image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The South Side

2207 W 11th St, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUSCAN GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.75
More about The South Side
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tenders$4.95
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Teamz Restaurant & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

6611 Eastland Rd, Middleburg Heights

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Grill$10.49
More about Teamz Restaurant & Bar
Amba image

 

Amba

1975 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
grilled chicken kofta$16.00
chickpea korma, hari chutney, pickled fresno chiles, fresh herbs, served with white rice 15 GF
More about Amba
Item pic

 

Saxbys

Administration Building, University Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$6.99
We aim to cheese: Twin slabs of golden brown wheatberry toast, shredded chicken, melted American & cheddar cheese, & wing-worthy buffalo sauce. “To me, you are perfect.”
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

5559 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Highland Heights

